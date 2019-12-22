Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Congratulates 2019 High School Graduates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Last week, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs had the opportunity to attend several graduation ceremonies from the various high schools; Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performance Arts (CBA), MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC CSE), St. Maarten Academy and St. Dominic High School.

Prime Minister Jacobs extends congratulations to all the high school graduates and a special salute to all the Valedictorians and Salutatorians.

Two streams where students have been provided with different outlets and opportunities are sports and the performance arts. Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “the performing arts in schools inspire, enrich, and improve, the students, thereby, teaching them to think creatively and innovatively. The playing of sports in schools also benefits the students physically and in building important life skills socially.”

Most of the high school graduates have college passes which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students, parents, teachers, management and staff of each school. Prime Minister Jacobs cordially congratulates the parents and teachers of these students. She said, “your role in the achievements of the high school graduates is invaluable to their future undertakings.”

The top achievers were Chanel Almonte de los Santos, Brandon Francis, and Jeremiah David of the Charlotte Brookson Academy, Joshua George, Nigel Adriana, Mark Mc Almont and Jesus Bejarano Ortiz of the St. Maarten Academy, Naisha Lalwani of the St. Dominic High School, Anaya Deshawn Van Heyningen, Earina Issaniah Hector and Jhohana Richardson Javier of the MAC CSE who scored record setting passes in 17 subjects. Many of the students did excellent in all academic subjects as well as in the arts and sports. “You’ve all made St. Maarten proud and have been outstanding across the region,” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

Collaborators ensured that students from small schools were able to prepare for subjects not taught at their school. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs encourages even more collaboration in the interest of sharing meagre resources, seeing the island’s size. She further commended the schools for setting standards of excellence and working to ensure their students’ success.

“As a former educator, I know how crucial this step is in a young person’s life. I know many of you will be entering the work force and others will be furthering your studies here, at home, or abroad, and some, have yet to decide. Whatever you choose to do, I wish you well in your future endeavours and encourage each of you to continue doing your best.” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28958:prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-congratulates-2019-high-school-graduates&Itemid=451