Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs meets with Commander of the Marechaussee | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs met with the Commander of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee (RDM) Hans Leijtens during a recent working visit to St. Maarten.

The introductory meeting was held together with the Minister of Justice Egbert Doran and Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice Russell Ursula.

The Ministers along with their senior staff members were given a breakdown of the role of the Marechaussee in the region, in particular, their role on St. Maarten.

This mainly involves border control and combating human trafficking and human smuggling. The Marechausee reiterated that their members work under the command of the police force, KPSM (Korps Politie St. Maarten).

They work alongside the local police officers as well. Commander Leijtens informed government that they currently provide assistance at the airport regarding immigration and customs and that trainings have taken place in this regard.

Commander Leijtens concluded by assuring the Ministers that the Marechaussee are also open to assisting country St. Maarten in any other areas deemed necessary.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29479:prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-meets-with-commander-of-the-marechaussee&Itemid=450