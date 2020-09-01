PSS Scales Back Operations as Four Employees test Positive for COVID-19 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – A total of four employees of the Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) has now been tested positive. Interim Managing Director of PSS N.V., Marinka Gumbs stated that management has taken additional precautionary measures since the closure of the offices on August 24, 2020, when the first case was reported.

These measures include partitioning and installation of Plexiglas in the open office spaces as well as thorough sanitizing and fumigation of the all front- and back offices, restrooms and the customer service areas (including the P.O. Box Room).

She added that as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases at PSS, operations including mail services have been scaled back to a considerable extent”. Payments to the SZV pensioners who normally collect their pension at the Post office will now take place on Monday, September 7, 2020, between the hours of 07:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Access to the P.O. Box room will not be possible until the aforementioned date, however, access to the external P.O. Boxes remain uninterrupted. Further information with regard to the collection of Aeropost packages and parcels will be announced in a subsequent notification.

Management of PSS N.V. apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause, however the health and safety of our employees and customers take precedence during these times. “We continue to remain encouraged through it all and pray for the full recovery of our employees” Ms. Gumbs said.

The public will be updated in a subsequent release about the resumption of full or partial services. For urgent matters, please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

