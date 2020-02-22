Quintet of young artists perform at the library | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In the new series of mini concerts of the youth orchestra of the National Institute of Arts, a quintet performed at the Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), PJL said in a press release on Saturday.

After the successful first mini concert during the Governor’s New year’s reception, where of a trio of strings’ students of the youth orchestra under the guidance of Mr. Dennis Amadjan performed, this time a quintet of saxophone students performed under the guidance of Mr. Connis Vanterpool.

The students named: Adelka, Enya, Angelica, Sarai and Quinell performed as soloists, in a duet and as a quintet, songs like: ‘Fly me to the moon’, ‘Au claire de la lune’, ‘Auralee’, ‘London bridge’, ‘Doodle all day’, and ‘Skip to my love’.

The mini concerts are part of the new approach of the youth orchestra to be more visible and to showcase their skills to the general public. The mini concerts also are part of a larger fundraising campaign that also includes corporate sponsorship.

Next mini concerts will be held in the Emilio Wilson Park on Saturday February 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and during the Heineken Regatta celebration on March 3 and 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Regatta Village.

The youth orchestra is still welcoming new students between the ages of 8 and 18 years old to become a member of the orchestra. They can contact the National Institute of Arts at the John Larmonie Center. An audition is part of the recruitment.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29906:quintet-of-young-artists-perform-at-the-library&Itemid=450