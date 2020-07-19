Repatriation flight leads to the discovery of 1 Positive COVID-19 case and 1 Inconclusive | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) — The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richard Panneflek in a statement on Sunday as an update to the repatriation flight stated the following: “About 75 persons who returned to St. Maarten on the repatriation flight from Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday were tested at the airport; one (1) person tested positive for COVID-19 and one (1) person tested inconclusive and will be re-tested.

“The person who tested positive for COVID-19 did not have symptoms when they arrived at the airport and was wearing a mask in-flight and on the airport. Therefore, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by other persons on the flight or at the airport is deemed minimal.

“All persons that were on this flight MUST remain in quarantine for 14 days. Given that these persons arrived from a high-risk country, we would like to re-iterate to all persons on this flight, that although they have a negative test result, they are still required to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

“These persons are advised to stay in a specific room and away from other people living in the same home. If these persons or their family members develop symptoms, they are advised to contact their family physician for further instructions.

“The Ministry of VSA is working diligently to keep the population safe and to minimize the number of COVID-19 cases. Therefore, the Minister of VSA, Hon. Richard Panneflek is pleading with the public to be vigilant in adhering to the prevention guidelines.

“Residents and visitors alike, are reminded to play their part in the prevention of COVID-19 by washing their hands frequently with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks/face coverings /face shields in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household.

“The spread of COVID-19 remains a threat to everyone’s health, the economy and the livelihoods of all, but together we can prevent, contain and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on St. Maarten.”

