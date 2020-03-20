Repatriation of ZVK policyholders from Colombia | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SABA/SINT EUSTATIUS – On Friday March 20th, several charter flights from Sarpa and EZ Air will arrive from Colombia with residents of the Caribbean Netherlands who were on medical referral there.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), the Health Insurance Office of the Caribbean Netherlands (ZVK) has arranged several charters today that will return a large number of insured persons and their companions from Colombia back to Bonaire, Saba and Statia. The Public Entity Bonaire has given special permission for this, as the airspace of Bonaire is closed to passengers.

Other insured persons of the Caribbean Netherlands will stay in Colombia to continue their medical treatment there. We will report on their return later.

Passengers will be screened at the airport upon arrival following the Public Health protocols. Passengers for Saba and Statia will fly on to their residential island.

ZVK is happy to have been able to repatriate these insured persons and their companions. (RCN Caribbean Netherlands)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30419:repatriation-of-zvk-policyholders-from-colombia&Itemid=451