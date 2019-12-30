Ring in 2020 at WPS on Old Year’s Eve. A Great venue for Family and Friends to Hang Out | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Are you ready for 2020? Well, it’s all happening at the Walter Plantz Square (WPS) at Down Street on Tuesday night, December 30, where there will be a display of entertainment to ring in the New Year.

Come out and bring the family for a fun-filled Old Years evening on Tuesday. WPS will be the venue to be to watch the New Years fireworks display in Great Bay, an ideal viewing spot for the entire family and friends.

There will be DJ entertainment from 9.00pm to 2.30am/3.00am.

Make WPS your place to be on Old Year’s Eve. It is also a great location for visitors, family and friends to hang out through the week or weekends in 2020.

Since its establishment four-years ago, the Walter Plantz Square at Down Street has generated a new spirit of life into the area for locals and visitors alike. In September 2020 WPS will be celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The square is strategically located next to the Walter Plantz Tender Jetty which connects to the boardwalk/beach promenade, Down Street and Front Street, and allows for a broader distribution flow of passengers.

