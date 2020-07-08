Robbery suspects still at large after supermarket robbery on Tuesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Robbery suspects fled the scene of a crime after demanding an undisclosed amount of cash from the Peiking Supermarket on Tuesday, July 07th, 2020, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Sint Maarten Police Force detectives are currently investigating a robbery that took place on the Welfare road at approximately 3:45 on Tuesday. Two masked males dressed in dark clothing entered the supermarket brandishing a firearm and demanded the daily earnings of the establishment.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Detectives on the case are requesting the help of any persons that may have any information regarding the robbery.

Contact the station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32409:robbery-suspects-still-at-large-after-supermarket-robbery-on-tuesday&Itemid=504