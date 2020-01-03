Roland Richardson Partners with Emil Lee on Reusable Shopping Bags | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Emil Lee, United Democrats Candidate #2, is teaming with renowned island artist Roland Richardson on yet another win-win partnership that will promote Lee’s candidacy while at the same time support our local arts and culture and also encourage environmental sustainability. Lee is honored to feature artwork contributed by Richardson on reusable shopping bags that Lee has been distributing over the past weeks.

While our election season is short, our communities are flooded with campaign materials from dozens of candidates. This exciting project will showcase Richardson’s beautiful work to many on the island who may not otherwise see it through a treasured keepsake, will reduce plastic and paper use, thereby eliminating additional garbage in the dump, while serving as promotional materials for Lee’s parliament bid.

Richardson’s family’s French Caribbean heritage dates back to the 1700’s on the island. He and his wife Laura Richardson hope this season’s elections bring peace and stability to the island, and sincerely support Lee’s efforts to contribute his valuable experience to the betterment of our community. Richardson shares, “Emil communicates a simple, sensitive message on the bags, ‘Because I care.’ This is what we need most. An individual’s care and commitment are the most valuable resources to us all. We hope everyone enjoys this lovely limited-edition gift and proudly carries it as their statement that they care, too!”

“I am grateful to Roland and Laura for combining their passion for environment and art with their support during this campaign, including the permission to use his stunning piece, ‘The Kapock Tree,’ in this project. For Roland, who has committed his life to communicating through art, I am deeply honored that he is helping me to communicate my message in this manner,” says Mr. Lee.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29103:roland-richardson-partners-with-emil-lee-on-reusable-shopping-bags&Itemid=451