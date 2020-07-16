Rotary Mid Isle Joins Plastic Free July Campaign | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle have joined the challenge for Plastic Free July!
Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be a part of the solution to plastic pollution. By following the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle you can help create a more sustainable future for our planet.
There are many ways to reduce your plastic usage by: Using bar soap instead of liquid soaps, instead of using plastic decorations use plastic free options, and use reusable storage containers instead of cling wrap to name a few.
The Rotarians of the Club have been busy showing the community how they do the three R’s!
Pictured from left to right:
Plastic waste is dangerous to the environment and can also be fatal to the animals who mistaken it for food. By doing your part, no matter how small – will make a great difference in the long run!
The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle will be meeting Virtually for the remaining Tuesdays of this month. Contact us for more information at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
document.getElementById(‘cloakcf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e’).innerHTML = ”;
var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;
var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;
var addycf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e = ‘rotarysxm.mi’ + ‘@’;
addycf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e = addycf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;
var addy_textcf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e = ‘rotarysxm.mi’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakcf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textcf23d16478d4aa1c2e1f8ca91fdc819e+”;
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32524:rotary-mid-isle-joins-plastic-free-july-campaign&Itemid=450
View comments
Hide comments