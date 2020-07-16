Rotary Mid Isle Joins Plastic Free July Campaign | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle have joined the challenge for Plastic Free July!

Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be a part of the solution to plastic pollution. By following the three R’s – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle you can help create a more sustainable future for our planet.

There are many ways to reduce your plastic usage by: Using bar soap instead of liquid soaps, instead of using plastic decorations use plastic free options, and use reusable storage containers instead of cling wrap to name a few.

The Rotarians of the Club have been busy showing the community how they do the three R’s!

Pictured from left to right:

President Grace recycling her plastics at Meadowland

Rotarian Reena reuses mushroom containers to store her fresh fruits

Past President Wayne reduces his plastic usage by using a reusable water bottle

Past President Anjali reuses plastic containers (such as, mushroom, ice cream, strawberry and yoghurt) for planting. And she also uses water bottles as a water can for her plants, by putting holes in the water bottle caps

Plastic waste is dangerous to the environment and can also be fatal to the animals who mistaken it for food. By doing your part, no matter how small – will make a great difference in the long run!

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle will be meeting Virtually for the remaining Tuesdays of this month. Contact us for more information at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32524:rotary-mid-isle-joins-plastic-free-july-campaign&Itemid=450