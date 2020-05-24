RVO & COCI Webinar on Export-Ready Opportunities A Great Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) May 20 webinar about being export ready was a great success President of the Supervisory Board of COCI Benjamin Ortega said on Sunday.

More than 58 companies and persons from the business community registered for the online seminar. There were also 30+ persons in attendance.

The registered businesses received a wealth of information on what export and being export ready entailed and what instruments have been designed to assist entrepreneurs.

The webinar also covered support in the form of coaching for companies. RVO explained in details the history of this service to the entire Dutch Kingdom and now in particular St. Maarten.

There are many opportunities that St. Maarten is not taking advantage of because the island has been mainly considering imports into the country as a way of income. After COVID-19, things have been put more into perspective, and it is becoming more and more apparent and clear that as a country St. Maarten is in need of diversification of its income.

St. Maarten is already considered a hub in the North Eastern Caribbean, and this puts the island in a better position to start looking within at its very own made in St. Maarten products, and to provide these to the world through export opportunities which means you need to be export ready.

COCI and RVO are asking those that have experience in exporting to other markets and countries, whether its products, services or goods, to become a coach for other entrepreneurs. If you are an export leader or have many years of experience in export, then you too can become a coach to assist other local companies to become export ready.

Speaking during the webinar Nalia Muriel from SXM Cosmetics spoke about her experience in becoming export ready. This was considered an added value as those viewing could here first hand the experiences of a local entrepreneur on her challenges and successes in becoming an export ready business from a St. Maarten perspective. Muriel also gave helpful tips for banking and online payments as well.

During the webinar many detailed questions were posted regarding shipping too and from St. Maarten and online payment availability and possibilities.

President Ortega explained of ongoing deliberations with local financial institutions and the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, and within short more information will be made available.

These questions and many more matters relating to being export ready, shipping and online payments will be highlighted in the very near future.

If you wish to receive updates on future webinars organized by RVO and COCI relating to this topic and the other related matters, please send an email to confirm your request.

For more information on becoming export ready, send your question or inquiry to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The webinar slides and discussions can be followed by clicking on the following link:

2020-05-20 16.06 SXM Export Webinar.mp4

If you would like the slides of the May 20 webinar, please send COCI your request at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

and it will be emailed to you.

The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry Management and Board, would like to thank the entire RVO Team for putting this webinar together, and making the various instruments available to the St. Maarten business community.

The Chamber would also like to express its gratitude to Nalia Muriel for sharing her experiences as a local export leader on the island.

The webinar was an opportunity for the Sint Maarten business community, RVO and COCI to provide information about the various instruments and programs that can benefit the country over the mid to long-term.

The webinar’s aim was to improve opportunities for entrepreneurs by strengthening their position and helping them realize their international ambitions by learning how to access funding, networking, know-how and compliance with laws and regulations.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made various instruments available to companies in Sint Maarten since January 1, 2018.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency is a Dutch government organization which operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy that stimulates entrepreneurs in sustainable, agricultural, innovative and international business.

