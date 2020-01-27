Sailors wanted! Crew Slots Galore Available for Sailors Seeking Berths for Historic 40th Edition of Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The historic 40th running of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is rapidly approaching, and you can be there, competing in the blue waters of the Caribbean. What, no boat? No problem! There are plenty of options for sailors eager to get in on the Serious Fun.

Among the possibilities are some Serious Rides, both for individuals looking for a berth, or entire teams looking to charter their own boat for the event. But don’t delay: the 2020 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is scheduled for March 5-8.

Perhaps the most famous boat in the fleet for the regatta is the 58-foot aluminum Maiden, which raced in the 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World Race with an all-female crew skippered by Tracy Edwards. Maiden is also the name of the critically acclaimed documentary chronicling the inspirational story.

The yacht is currently on a world tour called The Maiden Factor to highlight and create awareness for the millions of girls worldwide who are not afforded an education. The campaign still has three slots available for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

The crew will be selected by Maiden skipper Liz Wardly, and The Maiden Factor founder, Ms. Edwards. “We take people who make a suggested donation of $1,500 to The Maiden Factor Foundation which raises funds and awareness for girl’s education and empowerment,” said the group’s spokeswoman, Mackenna Edwards-Mair.

Experience required is you must have sailed before and have some basic knowledge of the sport. February 2nd is the cutoff for applications, who will receive notice by February 7th if they have been selected. For more information, visit the foundation’s website: www.themaidenfactor.org.

The Pogo 12.50 Hermes is a sleek, quick Class 40 yacht and part of the international sailing team Ocean Racers, run by circumnavigator Meg Reilly and her partner Morgan Watson. The team currently has four spots open to individuals, at a cost of $2,500 per person. The fee covers accommodations aboard, a pro skipper, training days, lunches, team shirts and all associated race fees.

The 40-foot racer/cruiser was designed for ocean and is perfect for the regatta’s Ocean Racing Class, in which she’ll compete. Hermes is equipped with a new weapon, a Fractional Code Zero headsail, which will enable her to haul the mail on the fast reaching legs. New crewmembers automatically become part of the worldwide Ocean Racers network and team. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625 = ‘meg’ + ‘@’;

addy21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625 = addy21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625 + ‘oceanracers’ + ‘.’ + ‘net’;

var addy_text21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625 = ‘meg’ + ‘@’ + ‘oceanracers’ + ‘.’ + ‘net’;document.getElementById(‘cloak21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text21c2480d69b21d63aac7dca60998d625+”;

or visit www.oceanracers.net.

The British-based yacht brokerage firm LV Yachting Limited has a fleet of boats available for international regattas, including two very special vessels all tricked out for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and ready to go. The first, Jellyfish, is a Jeanneau Sunfast 3600, a Daniel Andrieu design that has achieved impressive results in regattas around the planet. With a hard chine and twin rudders, Jellyfish is a joy to drive and a reaching machine. This is the boat’s first trip to the Caribbean and the charter fee of £9,500 includes delivery to St. Maarten and two days of training sails before the event.

LV Yachting’s other offering is Phan, a GP42 designed by the renowned naval architects Botin & Carkeek and optimized for inshore racing. Phan has been immaculately maintained and continuously updated to keep her competitive at the front of the fleet.

The boat is dry sailed out of Antigua and has a perfect race bottom, B&G instruments, a sail inventory by North Sails and Expedition race software, among many other features. For information about Phan or Jellyfish, contact Lucy Jackson of LV Yachting (lucy&lvyachting.com) or visit their website: www.lvyachting.com.

It isn’t too late to join in the “Serious Fun”, with all these terrific opportunities still available every type of sailor can sail in the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. With over 120 competitors already entered the competition will be fierce, and on these great racing machines the chance of ending up on stage for prize giving are significant.

In photo: Sailing Yacht Phan

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29451:sailors-wanted-crew-slots-galore-available-for-sailors-seeking-berths-for-historic-40th-edition-of-regatta&Itemid=451