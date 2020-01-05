Sandy Ground Schools to Open on Tuesday. Clean-up of debris took place on Sunday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (SANDY GROUND) – Following constructive exchanges with the demonstrators, the Collectivite of Saint-Martin was able to carry out, this Sunday, January 05, 2020, the cleaning of the road in the neighborhood of Sandy Ground, in order to remove as many bulky items on the public road and allow better traffic flow, the Collectivite announced on Sunday in a press statement.

However, road safety is not optimal as there are still vehicle wrecks, but motorized traffic is passable. The territorial police will be dispatched to the scene, as of Monday, to assist with the traffic flow in that area.

In this context, the day of Monday, January 06 will be devoted to cleaning the classrooms of the public schools Jérôme Beaupère and Aline Hanson, according to the regulatory and mandatory hygiene procedures for the reception of kindergarten and primary school students.

The Collectivite therefore apologizes for not being able to open the two schools on Monday and informs the parents that the Jérôme Beaupère and Aline Hanson schools will be able to welcome students from Tuesday 07 January 2020.

Public schools and school catering will be operational from Monday, January 6th for all other schools in Saint-Martin.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29128:sandy-ground-schools-to-open-on-tuesday-clean-up-of-debris-took-place-on-sunday&Itemid=451