Saturday morning Apartment Fire in Fort Willem leaves one suffering with smoke inhalation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (FORT WILLEN) – The Central dispatch directed the police and the fire department to Fort Willem on Saturday morning February 1st 2020, about 10.00 am where a house was on fire, police said in a statement on Saturday.

At residence number 30 in Fort Willem, the police patrol encountered a small apartment that was on fire and another apartment close in vicinity was in danger of being damaged by flames.

The fire department who were already on the scene were busy battling to extinguish the fire and trying to protect the second apartment from being burned.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the personnel of the fire department. It was later ascertained from the personnel of the fire department that the cause of the fire was most likely electrical.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

A resident of one of the apartments suffered some smoke inhalation, but was treated at the scene, by the paramedics and later transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for observation. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29549:saturday-morning-apartment-fire-in-fort-willem-leaves-one-suffering-with-smoke-inhalation&Itemid=451