SCDF expresses condolences on the loss of “The Mighty Magic” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – “We are saddened today by the loss of Elias “The Mighty Magic” Rampersad, a St. Maarten calypso elder and stalwart,” the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) said in a statement on Monday.

“Magic passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, July 20. Always willing to perform on the big stage, he often said “I was born to sing Calypso, so if there is Calypso, I will be there.”

“The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends and is forever grateful for his dedication and contributions. May God guide you through this time of grieving. We will miss him immensely.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32570:scdf-expresses-condolences-on-the-loss-of-“the-mighty-magic”&Itemid=450