SCDF to present ‘Sons d’Amour’ Zouk concert for Carnival 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will dive into the Zouk/Kompa music genre and host its first “Sons d’Amour” International Concert for Carnival 2020.

The concert will be held on April 22 in Carnival Village and feature four very popular and dynamic recording artists of the Zouk music genre.

Phyllisia Ross, Kai formerly of the band Carimi, Fanny J and urban Zouk artist JmaX will all grace the stage for what SCDF calls an “incredible night of smooth, spicy Zouk & Kompa music.”

The show is one of three international events that the foundation is hosting for Carnival, spreading its wings further into the concert arena.

“We listen to Carnival lovers and to their recommendations of what’s missing from the Carnival schedule. Many have been asking about a Zouk themed night so we took up that challenge. We believe we have put together a great lineup of great artists for what should be a terrific night,” the SCDF said.

Tickets for the show will go on sale next week.

Phyllisia Ross

No stranger to St. Maarten, Singer/songwriter who’s known for her work in the Haitian kompa genre. She dropped her first single “Konsa” in 2014 and has released many since. Locally she is extremely popular having performed for Carnival before and at events on French St. Maarten. The international career of the Haitian American singer and musician Phyllisia Ross took off at the age of 16. From then on she collaborates with well-known artists such as Jah Cure, Ne-Yo or The Game.

Fanny J

Fanny Jacques-André-Coquin better known as Fanny J is a French singer of zouk and contemporary R&B. In 2007, song-writer Warren wrote “Ancrée à ton port” for her. She released her debut album Vous les Hommes in 2007 on Section Zouk record label with 16 tracks in a number of languages. Warner Music picked on that and signed her reissuing the album with two additional tracks. She adopted the name Fanny J for the Warner Music reissue. “Ancrée à ton port” reached number 12 on SNEP, the official French Singles Chart.

JmaX

JmaX, born Yannick Sébastien on June 2, 1990 in the Yvelines in Île-de-France, is a singer and songwriter from Martinique. It was in 2011 that he became known with his single Djooky Dem on EDF Riddim. In June 2012, he released his first Xplosion mixtape which hit the headlines in Martinique with sounds such as Djooky Dem, I Salé and Beau converseur. He has been active on the scene ever since with hits released in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Kai (Richard Cave)

Kai has excelled and shot to stardom after the group Carimi dissolved. He has taken the Haitian kompa music genre by storm around the world and throughout the Caribbean. The band’s name, KAI, which means house in Haitian-Creole (but is spelled kay) was inspired both by the place Cave embarked on his rebirth and its Japanese translation, which means “restoration and strength.” “There wasn’t a choice for me, stopping music because CaRiMi broke up wasn’t an option for me,” said Cave, who holds a degree in finance and was joined in the group by Carlo Vieux and Mikael Guirand. “Music is in me, it’s a part of me and I can never forget what Haitian music has done for me.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29873:scdf-to-present-‘sons-d’amour’-zouk-concert-for-carnival-2020&Itemid=450