Scooter rider injured on Welfare Road attempting to evade caravan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – A scooter rider was injured in a road accident on Monday around 1:10pm near Republic Bank on Welfare Road, the police said in a statement. He sustained a broken ankle, cut, bruises as a result of his collision into two vehicles. He was treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to Sint Maarten Medical Center.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Police Traffic Department, the driver of a blue caravan with number plate P-9442 was making a left turn from Welfare Road to enter the bank’s parking. The scooter rider came from the opposite direction and attempted to evade the caravan but collided with it and then struck a white Nissan R-761 in the parking lot.

This investigation into this accident is ongoing. (KPSM)