SEASON 2 OF “ME & SZV” RADIO SHOW PREMIERS MONDAY FEBRUARY 3 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – After a successful airing of Season 1 of Social & Health Insurances SZV’s radio show entitled “Me & SZV” on 98.1 Pearl FM in 2019, SZV has expanded the broadcast of the show on two additional radio stations.

Season 2 will premiere on Monday February 3rd at 4pm on 102.7FM PJD2 radio, Tuesday February 4th at 6pm on 98.1FM Pearl radio and Wednesday February 5th at 12pm noon on 96.3FM Oasis radio. Interested listeners also have the option to listen to the show and other interviews with SZV representatives online via www.szv.sx > SZV radio.

The “Me & SZV” radio show is produced by SZV as an informative program for the public. In each episode, SZV and guests discuss developments surrounding the future of SZV, customer interest items featured in the segments “Hot Topic” and “The Customer is Always Right!”, as well as community health & wellness matters. The radio show is hosted by SZV representatives Parveen Boertje – Chief Customer Officer and Charonne Holder – Senior Communications Advisor.

The first episode of Season 2’s radio show features President of the Heart & Stroke Foundation Ms. Martha Thewet, Cardiologist at the SMMC Dr. E. Bird-Lake and General Practitioner Dr. T. Bell of the Soualiga Medical Practice. Both SZV and the Heart & Stroke Foundation are campaigning for awareness of Heart Disease on Sint Maarten in the month of February. The radio interview captures discussions surrounding the importance of awareness, preventative measures, medical assistance and awareness events for 2020.



Featured guests of Season 1 episodes of Me & SZV include: Director of SZV Mr. Glen A. Carty, Former Minister of VSA Mr. Emil Lee, representing the Windward Islands Medical Association and the Sint Maarten Medical Association Dr. A. Raghosing & Dr. M.A. Mercuur, President of the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation Mrs. Judith Bell, President of the Home Away from Home Foundation Mrs. Patricia Flanders, APAP Association President Dr. Caroline van Oost and Vice-President Mrs. Zuleima Violenus, Mrs. Bregje Boetekees of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, Ms. Mimi Hodge of the Sister Basilia Center and many more.

Me & SZV airing dates and times:

102.7 FM PJD2: Every 1st & last Monday at 4:00pm

98.1 FM Pearl: Every 1st & last Tuesday at 6:00pm

96.3 FM Oasis: Every 1st & last Wednesday 12:00pm noon

All episodes of Season 1 onwards are available 24/7 online via www.szv.sx > SZV radio

