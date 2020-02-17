Second pedestrian struck by vehicle on the A.Th. Illidge road | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) – The Traffic Department of KPSM is presently investigating a traffic accident that have taken place on Monday morning January 17th, 2020 about 10.45 am in the area of “Tata roundabout” in Dutch Quarter.

Personnel of the dispatch received a call that a Blue Hyundai vehicle with the number plate 4193-AAC was traveling from the direction of French Quarter towards the “Tata roundabout” struck a pedestrian from the back.

The victim who works for a local company was cleaning the road by the roundabout at the time of the accident.

At the location the Police patrol encountered the victim with the initials Z.K.L lying on the ground complaining from pain in his back.

The victim who was being attended by the paramedics suffered some minor injuries and was treated on the scene. He was later transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) where he is being held for further observation. The traffic department is investigating the cause of this accident. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29810:second-pedestrian-struck-by-vehicle-on-the-a-th-illidge-road&Itemid=451