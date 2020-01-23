Security in Hospitality and Tourism Seminar set for Jan.28 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (LITTLE BAY) – Dr. Aaron J. Westrick, Director of Research, Executive Consultant, Professor and Law Enforcement Officer with 37 years of applicable experience in security, policing and armor systems marketing, research and applications will be conducting the “Security in Hospitality and Tourism Seminar” that will take place on January 28th 2020 at the Divi Resort at 1 p.m.

This seminar on security will covering issues of Risk, Threats, Crime, Terrorism, Infectious Diseases and Access and Exits controls is hosted by the SXM Hospitality Educational Institute and it is designed to bring together the island’s key stakeholders specializing in safety and security and its purpose is to share new approaches on how to deal with terrorism, bomb threats, infectious diseases and environmental calamities.

The outcome of the discussions will give content to suggestions for a general working document of new approaches to meet the challenges of impending threats to the safety and security of St. Maarten’s population, its guests and visitors in 2020 and beyond.

Dr. Westrick has taught many university classes and seminars regarding security crisis management, force issues, and body armor applications. He has published numerous articles regarding crisis management, force action violence, and ballistics/body armor applications.

Dr. Westrick’s book regarding Investigation Use of Force Second Edition was published in 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science and Criminal Justice from Michigan State University, Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Sociology (Studying Police Shootings on Body Armor) from Wayne State University. Dr. Westrick has served as the Director of the Institute for Public Safety and Homeland Security Technologies at Lake Superior State University where he is presently an Associate Professor.

His professional memberships include the International Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Law Enforcement Trainers, and American Association of Industrial Security International.

Dr. Westrick is a recognized court expert in a number of areas including “use of force”, policy, and ballistics/ armor. The United States Department of Justice recognizes him as a body armor expert. Early in his law enforcement career Dr. Westrick became a Survivor when his body armor stopped a .357 magnum bullet over his heart, fired by a paroled robber.

The seminar will commence promptly at 1pm at the Divi Resort in Philipsburg.

All interested in attending the seminar are urged to email

for reservations.

