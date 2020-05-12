Send concerns & complaints about SSRP & Economic Re-Opening Plan to the Chamber | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Government has put together the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP) to deal with the fallout of the closing of the country’s borders and the lockdown since mid-March.

The objective of the SSRP according to the Government is to absorb the economic and social impact caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. “Businesses that are severely affected will need financial assistance and for those who risk losing their jobs, the creation of a social safety net is essential,” the SSRP website says.

There is “Direct Support” for businesses and individuals who are impacted by the pandemic; “Government Related Liquidity” for the Government and Government owned entities; “Additional Healthcare Expenses” which is urgent support for healthcare needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber has taken note of the published phases of the Economic Re-Opening Plan and would like the general public to know that the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) unlike other countries within the Kingdom have not been involved nor consulted for any feedback whatsoever.

In connection with the Government’s four-phase Economic Re-Opening Plan that runs from May 11th to June 15th, COCI advises any business that have any objections or concerns with regards to the re-opening timeframe or not being able to open, to also bring these forward to the chamber. COCI advises the importance of making your individual voice heard towards the government and to inform directly how the various sectors are being affected.

Businesses who have already sent their objections to governments or the SSRP, are requested to also forward these as well to the Chamber by sending an email to the address below. The Chamber will in turn quantify and send one letter to the relevant authorities addressing the situation at hand and request for the proper responses.

Although the Chamber has generally taken the role to facilitate as much as possible the various requests and processes that are ongoing, and have been put in place by government, it is important to remain relevant and as support to the business community as this is particularly our direct mandate.

COCI would also like to inform the business community if they have any concerns, challenges or complaints related to any other business matters, they can send an email to the chambers virtual helpdesk for assistance, Supervisory Board President Benjamin Ortega said on Tuesday on behalf of the board.

The Supervisory Board of the Chamber has also forwarded a letter to the Minister of Finance in connection with the SSRP. Part of the letter reads as follows: “The COCI and its members further highly appreciate the government’s willingness to provide direct support to eligible businesses and sole proprietors in the form of tax, payroll and/or income support under the Stimulus Plan.

“Please note, however, that without the proper legislation being put in place, members of the business community have been expressing growing concerns on several ambiguities within the Stimulus Plan, such as on the legality of the exemptions made in Annex 1 and 2 of the Stimulus Plan; the continuation of the required payroll support in Q3 and Q4 as indicated in the Stimulus Plan, the composition and objectivity of the objection committee, and if – without the proper legislation being implemented – payments can indeed be effectuated lawfully and timely in the week of May 11, 2020.

“It is for that reason, that COCI hereby kindly but urgently requests the Government of Sint Maarten to remove all current ambiguities by becoming:

– “fully compliant with implementing and publishing the required legislation(s) and corresponding explanatory note(s) to formalize the Stimulus Plan (see, as example, the legislative process in respect of ‘Tijdelijke subsidieregeling loonkosten en inkomensverlies CN’, Stcrt. 2020, 19876).

– “fully transparent on any possible difficulties in making payments available to eligible businesses under the Stimulus Plan in the week of May 11, 2020 and update the business community – without further delay – on the status of the legislative process concerning all aspects of the Stimulus Plan.

“We await your response and thank you in advance for government’s efforts to ensure full compliance and transparency towards the business community,” the letter concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31430:send-concerns-complaints-about-ssrp-economic-re-opening-plan-to-the-chamber&Itemid=450