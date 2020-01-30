Shipwreck Shop Launches NEW 40th Edition St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Gear | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta gear is currently in stores around the island. Shipwreck Shops, the official distributor of the official regatta gear, and the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta are pleased to announce that gear can be purchased at all Shipwreck Shop locations on the island, as well as the Carrefour Supermarket locations in Cole bay, Bush Road, and Cupecoy.

Additionally, the line will be available during the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta event both at The Regatta Village at Port De Plaisance and the Sint Maarten Yacht Club (March 2nd through 8th, 2020).

The St Maarten Heineken Regatta collection has evolved and expanded over the years in becoming the perfect souvenir as well as collector’s item. The line features ladies and men cotton wear, caps and accessories, in a variety of colors and designs. The vibrant colors and high-quality materials ensure that the items customers select can be worn and treasured for many years to come. Heineken Regatta collectors can enjoy the whole nine yards from impressive polos and t-shirts to nifty gadgets all branded with the official special edition regatta logos, as this year will be the 40th edition, all gear is branded with the regatta’s 40th special edition logo, making it a must have special for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta collectors.

Shipwreck Shop has been providing the regatta gear for well over 20 years and have built a great relationship with the Sint Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation. They work closely with the Regatta Office and the title sponsor Heineken to assure that the regatta gear is in line with the branding and image of the event.

You can also shop the collection online and pick up at any one of the locations listed, visit the website for more informationhttps://www.shipwreckshops.com/shop.

Shipwreck will also be offering custom embroidery services as part of the 40th celebration, see the website for information.

Pick yourself up some gear now and ensure you are ‘dressed to the nine’s’ for this year’s 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, or gift it for friends and family!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29515:shipwreck-shop-launches-new-40th-edition-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-gear&Itemid=450