SHTA Hands Over 2024 Calendar to Ruby Bute; now publicly available | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - This week, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) proudly presented the 2024 edition of its annual Events Calendar to renowned island artist Ruby Bute, designating her as the St. Maarten / St. Martin icon of the year. The calendar showcases a vibrant array of events and activities throughout the year, capturing the essence of the island's cultural richness.

Throughout January, thousands of calendars have been distributed to SHTA members, partners, interested citizens, visitors, and organizations. An additional 25,000 copies will be made available in a fold-out format within SHTA's VISIT in-room hotel magazine, extending the reach to a broader audience.

Ruby Bute, honored as the St. Maarten Cultural Icon in September 2023, expressed her delight with the calendar after a fall 2023 photoshoot. "I am happy with the results and honored to be selected as this year’s icon. This gives me great pleasure to live and to continue serving my island and showcasing St. Maarten’s culture to the world.”

Born in Aruba to parents from St. Maarten, Ruby Bute has emerged as one of the island's leading painters, a celebrated poet, and art teacher. In 2005, she received decoration from Her Majesty, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. Bute's 'Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery' at her Friars Bay home attracts numerous visitors each year.

International Liquors and Tobacco Trading N.V. (ILTT) serves as the main supporter of the St. Maarten / St. Martin Event Calendar, promoting vibrancy and unity. Roel Kokkelmans, Commercial Manager at ILTT, expressed the company's commitment, saying, "As fervent supporters of community spirit, this year, we are showcasing some of our top-tier cocktails, including the Casa Amigos Margarita, Johnny Walker’s 'Johnny and Ginger,' and the Ketel One Espresso Martini."

Residents, visitors, events, and charitable causes can request the SHTA Event Calendar at its offices. St. Maarten residents can collect a free personal printed version via office@shta.com, while digital versions can be downloaded at shta.com/events.

SHTA extends gratitude to over 70 St. Maarten organizations contributing to the 2024 edition, as well as the support of ILTT, Amsterdam, Grant Thornton, Telem Group, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, and l’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin for making the 2024 Event Calendar possible.

Acknowledgments also go to creative artist Loic Bryan and his team of Artistic Drive, the National Institute of the Arts (NIA), Mara Bailey, Aqua Mania Adventures, St. Rose Beach Bar, Rainforest Adventures, NOLA, and various other St. Maarten / St. Martin entities for their visual support showcasing the beauty of the island.

SHTA encourages the submission of dates for 2025 events at events@shta.com. Dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development, the SHTA strives to bring quality to all aspects of life on St. Maarten in collaboration with social partners, creating a fair marketplace. For more information, contact the SHTA office at 542-0108 or visit www.shta.com.