SHTA to hold Tourism Survey Result Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) will be presenting the findings of its tourism survey which resulted in the gathering of valuable data to be used in upcoming targeted marketing efforts.

SHTA and its partners executed the survey amongst prior visitors to St. Maarten. During the first 9 days, close to 10,000 respondents filled in the enquiry; a much higher response rate than expected and considered successful. 89% of respondents were from North America, 5% came from the Caribbean, and 5% were European.

Amongst the data points, a very positive result showed that 81% are looking forward to come back to St Maarten. The survey results also tells us what percentage intend to at return over the upcoming months from now up to 2021.

The survey evaluated the sentiments of the respondents in relevant areas like e.g. completing a health declaration, being subjected to COVID testing and temperature checks among other questions regarding situations most likely future travelers will be experiencing. Other questions directly targeted what travelers are looking forward to when visiting the island and what triggers their travel decision among various other important questions.

SHTA thanks all respondents and groups taking part in the survey. The following organizations assisted in disseminating the survey to their client data base: Port St Maarten, Domino’s Pizza and Sonesta Maho Beach resort Casino & Spa among others via social media outlets.

Given the 100.000 data points collected, more analysis can be drawn from the database. Under the guidance of experienced data experts, SHTA will organize an interactive masterclass regarding topics of choice for participants.

The workshop will be held July 9. Interested participants can email us at: office@shta.com.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32272:shta-to-hold-tourism-survey-result-workshop&Itemid=450