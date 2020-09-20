SIBA elects new president and Board | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – St. Maarten Insurance Brokers Association (SIBA) has elected Dwayne Elgin to lead its new Board that was installed after elections held on 15th September 2020. Elgin succeeds Neil Henderson who has led the organization for over fifteen years.

The newly elected board includes Vice President- Mano van der Camp, Treasurer – Richard Boyd (also a past President), Secretary – Barbara Pompier and Board Member -Tirdeo (Joshua) Dharamraj.

SIBA, from its inception, has been championing the rights of insurance customers by influencing legislation to regulate the conduct of financial institutions operating in the industry whilst ensuring that its own members uphold the highest ethical and professional standards in serving customers.

There are several issues currently affecting the Insurance industry and the interest of customers. SIBA intends to immediately engage insurance companies to tackle the increasing cost of health insurance and accessibility to the coverage especially in the light of COVID 19 and its devastating impact to the economy and our customers.

The new board also intends to continue working in the best interest of our clients and the community in general through purposeful engagement with Insurance companies Government, Parliament, the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten and other stakeholders.

