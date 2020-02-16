Sign-up for Free Workshop on Parental Presence to be held on Wednesday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Foundation for Psychologists and “Orthopedagogen” (SFPO) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, will be hosting a free parental workshop on Wednesday, February 19th starting at 7:00 pm. at the C.O.M.E. Center on the Longwall Rd. in Philipsburg, across Real Auto or next to the Vietnamese Nails.

The workshop is entitled, “Parental Presence: A tool to connect with your child” and is meant for parents of children ages 6 – 18 years old. Participants and facilitators will engage in conversation about the meaning of parental presence and ways in which parents currently show that they are present in the child’s life.

In addition to this, parents will be presented with additional tools they can use to connect with their children in meaningful ways.

Persons who are interested in participating must contact the organizers at tel. 586-2553, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sfposxm/.

“This workshop is one of the Rights of the Child Activities, being spearheaded by the Department of Youth Affairs, in collaboration with private stakeholders,” one of the organizers said. Parents are encouraged to attend this very important workshop.

