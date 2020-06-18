Single-use plastic logo Competition Winners announced | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) finalized its “single-use plastic” logo competition on Monday 15th June 2020. The competition was held between all primary and secondary school students under 18 and centered around sharing an important message about the dangers of single-use plastic, namely St. Maarten Plastic-Free by 2023 and the 3R’s (Reduce, Re-use & Recycle).

The winners of the competition were: Cheyla Adams (Christian Hillside School) in 1st place, Aquilla Pemberton (St. Maarten Academy High school) in 2nd, and Noor Masoud (Methodist Agogic Centre) in 3rd place.

A ceremony will be held later this month, where the Prime Minister, the Management of TELEM (as main supporter), will award the prizes to the winners and certificates to the other participating students.

The department of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) encourages all members of the community to be more pro-active and consciously choose to use alternative products, instead of single-use plastic; so St. Maarten will be Plastic-free by 2023!

St. Maarten Academy Aquilla Pemberton Class 4 A3

MAC Browlia F. Maillard Campus Noor Masoud Group 5B Age 9

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32086:single-use-plastic-logo-competition-winners-announced&Itemid=451