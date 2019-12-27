Sint Maarten declared a Seasonal Winner for the Super Rich by Yacht-spotters | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – Just before Christmas Eve, the online publication Vanity Fair published a story by Jordan Hoffman entitled, “Billionaires and Their Superyachts Are Flocking to This Caribbean Island.” And that’s right, its Sint Maarten.

Part of the story reads: “Shipspotters have returned with data and, as reported by Bloomberg, we have a clear champion this season in Sint Maarten, the Dutch bottom half of the island of Saint Martin…” Here is the link to the full story on Vanity Fair online: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2019/12/billionaires-and-their-superyachts-are-flocking-to-this-caribbean-island

Vanity Fair Online is part of Conde Nast, a global media company that produces some of the world’s leading print, digital, video and social brands.

These include Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Wired and Architectural Digest (AD), Conde Nast Traveler and La Cucina Italiana, among others.

Each month Conde Nast video content generates more than one billion views and reaches 84 million consumers in print, 366 million in digital and 384 million across social platforms.

This is a major plus for destination Sint Maarten receiving such international exposure.

Conde Nast, headquartered in New York and London, the company operates in 31 markets including China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Latin America, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S., with additional license partners throughout the world.

