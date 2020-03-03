Sint Maarten Lions Club audited by District Governor Denise Forrest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Lions District Governor for the District 60B, Lion Denise Forrest PMJF recently audited the St. Maarten Lions Club in a special meeting at the Lion’s Den on Suckergarden Road.

During the meeting St. Maarten Lions Club President Oralie Boirard introduced Lions members present and outlined the various sustainable projects that the club does for the year such as the Lion Rudy Hoeve Health & Wellness Fair, Lions Quest program and the ongoing support of both Leo Clubs.

The club president also outlined the many donations that it gives out which could only be done due to the fundraising efforts by members throughout the year especially with the yearly Lion Wally Havertong Christmas Bingo Spectacular.

Lion District Governor Denise Forrest said that she happy with the direction of the club over the year despite the challenges after Hurricane Irma with raising funds, keeping meeting attendance up and attracting quality members to carry out the community work that is regularly done by the club.

The District Governor also stressed the importance of the St. Maarten Lions Club following and completing the 5-year strategic plan 60B Forward which all club in the district are to complete in a phased plan.

The audit meeting was followed by dinner whereby a Melvin Jones Fellow (MJF)was awarded to Past President Lion Alison Busby for community work he had done over the past years. The next main event for District Governor and the St. Maarten Lions Club is the yearly Multiple District 60 Convention which is scheduled for May 2020 at the Barbados Hilton Resort.

While on the St. Maarten, District Governor Lion Denise paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Governor Reynold Groeneveldt and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. She also visited the NIPA School, No Kidding with our Kids-Afternoon School Activities (ASA) which utilizes Lions Quest in their curriculum and visited a Leo project at the St. Maarten Academy. The Lions District Governor rounded off her visit with an interview on PJD2 radio with Wendell Moore and presided over a joint audit meeting with the St. Maarten Leo Club (Alpha) and St. Maarten South Leo Club (Omega).

