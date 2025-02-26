Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation Announces Winner of 2025 Poster Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation is excited to announce the winner of the 2025 poster competition, held as part of the Science Fair Week. This year's theme, "Change and Adapt with AI," brought together the creative talents of students from five secondary schools, merging the worlds of Arts and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to create STEAM.

The winning poster, created by Evan Amatdjais of The Milton Peters College (HAVO), stood out among submissions from Sundial, Charlotte Brookson Academy, MPC HAVO / PKL / PBL, St. Maarten Academy Academic Section, and Learning Unlimited Preparatory School.

Evan's piece was praised for its originality, creativity, and effective portrayal of the theme. The judges, Kadyjah Lake of Artisticfolio, Loic Bryan of Artistic Drive, and Tessel Verheij, the owner of ArtsCraftCafe and artist, evaluated the entries based on these criteria and their suitability for use in this year’s Science Fair's promotional material.

Dr. Delroy Pierre, Education Program Coordinator of the Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation, led the deliberations of the judges. He stated that the pieces sparked conversations about the theme. "The blend between the topic 'Change and Adapt with AI' and the creative process resulted in nine pieces advancing to the judging phase," he said.

When asked about the competition and his winning design, Evan Amatdjais shared, “I was happy when I got the news that I won. Winning this motivates me and gives me the confidence of doing what I love, which includes drawing among many other things. When I saw the theme, I thought of how the world would look in the future. I personally use AI for school, social media, and games, but it is also important to use it wisely, as it can make you lazy and stop you from being creative and doing your work.”

Evan Amatdjais' winning poster will be integrated into the official 2025 Science Fair Week announcements and events, showcasing the fusion of artistic expression and technological innovation. The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation congratulates Evan and all thanks all participants for their creative contributions.

This year's Science Week, themed "Change and Adapt with AI," will be held from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, with its award ceremony on April 12, 2025. Planned activities for the week include a lecture and panel discussion on AI in education, hands-on field trips to STEAM-related locations, the annual Science Fair that showcases student projects and features STEAM demonstrations, and an award ceremony to recognise the participants' achievements.