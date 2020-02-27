Sip ‘n Paint Fundraiser by NIA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – National Institute of Arts Foundation for the month of February engaged in a month-long public fundraising campaign for their upcoming performances of “Atlantis”. The month started with an African Zoomba class & Breakfast, followed by a Valentine’s Kids Sleepover, last weekend featured a Tutu-A-Thon; patrons dressed in Tutus walked the streets in the early morning followed by a delicious breakfast.

On Saturday February 29 the final public event takes place in collaboration with Artcraftcafe Foundation and director Tes Verheij, a Sip and Paint in the Park. The event will take place in the Emilio Wilson Park from 4:00-6:00 pm serving wine and h’orsdeuvres and providing all the painting materials. Singles $50 donation and couples (1 canvas) $75.

The NIA Youth Orchestra ensemble will get the masterpieces going. A preview of this collaborative effort between NGO’s, visual arts and music was held at last week’s NPower Conference “It takes more than 2 to Tango”.

On March 27th & 28th, 2020 National Institute of Arts in collaboration with Atlantis13 from Minneapolis will be hosting a joint show in the Philipsburg Cultural Center. Patrons will get the opportunity to experience through dance what the world would be if we were never colonized.

This piece will delve into topics like black love, family, justice and retribution. The NIA Company will also showcase a unique view from a Caribbean perspective. Topics like self- determination, ownership of land, natural resources, immigration and celebration will be expressed in the second act also through dance.

The fundraising doesn’t stop here” said the director of NIA Arlene Halley. “We are still actively approaching individuals, service clubs, and businesses in general for more financial support. “The vision of our artist in residence, Jonathan van Arneman, is to unite the Minneapolis and the St. Martin casts in one production, this is a costly undertaking, but we are going all out with excitement to make it happen”. For more information and reservations call/Whatsapp.524-0441.

