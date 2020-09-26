Six New Positive COVID-19 Cases on Saturday. 79 Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 26th, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the total active cases to seventy- nine (79). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and thirty- three (633).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy- five (75) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred and thirty- two (532). One hundred and twenty- two (122) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1026 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1960 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges all to keep the faith, hold strong and do not lose sight of our goal to flatten the curb. Continuous practice of the implemented guidelines will result in a COVID free Sint Maarten.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33719:six-new-positive-covid-19-cases-on-saturday-79-active-cases&Itemid=451