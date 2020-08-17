SMCC: 75 years non-compliance of the Netherlands, what about the coming seven years? | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Consumers Coalition (SMCC) said in a media statement that they are very concerned with the lack of respect for human rights as citizens of the Kingdom.

“The Netherlands as member state of the United Nations, based on Chapter XI art 73 of the Charter of the United Nations[1], accepted for the inhabitants of the Dutch occupied Antilles and thus also for the people of Saint Martin on the southern side, to comply with the following:

The interests of the inhabitants of these territories are paramount

To accept as sacred trust the obligation to promote to the utmost the well-being of the inhabitants

To ensure their political, economic, social, and educational advancement, their just treatment, and their protection against abuses,

To develop self-government and provide assistance with their progressive development of their free political institutions,

To promote constructive measures of development.

So if our interests were paramount during all these 75 years, why did not the Dutch government promote to the utmost our wellbeing on an equal footing as the citizens in the Netherlands?

Why did not they ensure our political, economic, social and education advancement to achieve the same human development index as in the Netherlands and especially since they ratified 41 years ago the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights?

How constructive were the measures of development they took the last 10 years since Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba became a special municipality of the Netherlands? The social situation is still one of poverty for the majority of the households, one of a gap between the households in the Netherlands and in the special municipalities.

And then the Dutch government wants us to believe, that in the coming 7 years a Caribbean Reform

“Entity occupied by three Dutch wise man, supported by Dutch civil servants, will guarantee us as consumers of their “development services”, to reach to an equal development level as the people in the Netherlands?

“With the experience after three years with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the Dutch Trust Fund and its Steering Committee, and the National Recovery Plan Bureau, what guarantee our consumers will have that we will receive disaster help, if not even the 13 to 15 thousand structurally damaged homes by hurricane Irma have not been build back better and stronger yet?”

