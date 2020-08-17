SMCC: 75 years non-compliance of the Netherlands, what about the coming seven years? | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Consumers Coalition (SMCC) said in a media statement that they are very concerned with the lack of respect for human rights as citizens of the Kingdom.
“The Netherlands as member state of the United Nations, based on Chapter XI art 73 of the Charter of the United Nations[1], accepted for the inhabitants of the Dutch occupied Antilles and thus also for the people of Saint Martin on the southern side, to comply with the following:
And then the Dutch government wants us to believe, that in the coming 7 years a Caribbean Reform
“Entity occupied by three Dutch wise man, supported by Dutch civil servants, will guarantee us as consumers of their “development services”, to reach to an equal development level as the people in the Netherlands?
“With the experience after three years with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the Dutch Trust Fund and its Steering Committee, and the National Recovery Plan Bureau, what guarantee our consumers will have that we will receive disaster help, if not even the 13 to 15 thousand structurally damaged homes by hurricane Irma have not been build back better and stronger yet?”
[1] https://verdragenbank.overheid.nl/en/Treaty/Details/006585.html
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33013:smcc-75-years-non-compliance-of-the-netherlands,-what-about-the-coming-seven-years&Itemid=450
