SMDF Launches New Website | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On March 3rd, 2020, the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) unveiled their brand-new website: www.smdf.sx. The website was a highly-anticipated project for clients, staff and management and is expected to provide visitors with a clean, uncluttered design that incorporates enhanced content and functionality.

Website visitors will find that the website effectively showcases a fresh look for the Fund with its easy-to-navigate design. Key features incorporated into the new website include the ability to donate to the fund, download subsidy application forms and other funding requests, and learn more about the clients the Fund serves.

As the Fund continues its work throughout St. Maarten, it is also seeking new ways to engage directly.

“The new website creates new opportunities for us to strengthen and modernize how we represent the Fund and promote civil society to our clients, private and public partners, the media and the communities in which we operate,” said Makhicia Brooks, Managing Director of the SMDF.

The NGOs that SMDF serves work across a range of areas, caring for St. Maarten’s most vulnerable. The new website will serve as a platform to highlight the Fund’s core intervention areas, namely: Youth Development & Empowerment, Social Care to Vulnerable Groups, Senior Care, Poverty Alleviation, Gender Support and Community Development.

“We’ve spent some time developing a platform that we believe will encourage site visitors to consider their roles within our community and the contributions they can make to St. Maarten’s development. It is our hope that everyone will make full use of it,” continued Ms. Brooks.

Visit www.smdf.sx to begin exploring SMDF’s new website. You can also connect with SMDF on Facebook (facebook.com/smdfsxm) or reach out via e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30089:smdf-launches-new-website&Itemid=451