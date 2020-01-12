SMMC arranges alternative parking at Bel Air Community Center and Jehovah’s Witnesses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – Due to the start of the construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital project, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has made temporary arrangements for alternative parking at close proximity of SMMC which will be effective as per Monday January 13th, 2020.

On December 30st, 2019 the official handover of the construction site for the new hospital to the contractor has taken place and as a result as of January 13th, 2020 certain sections of the SMMC parking lot will be gradually closed in a phased manner over a 2-week period. The construction site mainly consists of the large unpaved section east of SMMC, across from the Welgelegen Road roundabout and along the G.A. Arnell Boulevard.

In order to accommodate the loss of parking space during the new hospital construction period, SMMC has made arrangements with Bel Air Community Center and the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization, which are located directly opposite of SMMC’s main entrance, for temporary parking. A long-term parking solution is currently being finalized and will be communicated to the public shortly.

Patients and visitors are asked to park on SMMC premises and at the indicated sections of the parking lots at the Belair Community Center. Security guards will be on premises to guide and direct traffic.

SMMC would like to thank the Belair Community Center and the leaders and congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses for their kind support and continued cooperation, and apologizes in advance for inconveniences that may occur during the construction of the St. Maarten General Hospital.

