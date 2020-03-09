SMMC invites public to attend World Kidney Day Session on March 12 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) invites the general public to attend a public session on Thursday, March 12th at 7PM at the University of St. Martin in observance of World Kidney Day.

The session features Dr. Gabe van Essen, SMMC’s Nephrologist, Dr. Samay Nadery, SMMC’s Internist, Nurse Georgina Mingau, Dialysis nurse and Coordinator of the Trans-Atlantic Kidney Transplant Program, Mr. Reginald Willemsberg, Chief Operations Officer of SZV, and Ms. Felecita Williams of the St. Maarten Kidney Foundation in conversation about various topics relating to kidney health. Topics for the session include the prevention of the progression of kidney disease, the Trans-Atlantic Kidney Transplant Program, life with a transplanted kidney, and SZV’s role in palliative and curative care of kidney failure and disease.

“At present, SMMC sees about 70 dialysis patients per week and once a patient is on dialysis, they are on dialysis for the rest of their life or until they receive a successful kidney transplant. Kidney disease is mostly preventable by following a proper diet, exercising, seeking medical advice in a timely manner and following the advice of your doctor. As the only hospital on the Dutch side of the island, it is our responsibility to educate and empower the general public to make better choices and be more conscious of their health,” said SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday.

SMMC encourages everyone to attend the informational session to learn more about kidney health and how to treat and prevent kidney disease. SMMC also extends heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors of the event; NAGICO Insurances, The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, and The Pharmacy Association of Sint Maarten.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30178:smmc-invites-public-to-attend-world-kidney-day-session-on-march-12&Itemid=451