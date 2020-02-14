SMMC provides Corona Virus training course to healthcare professionals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently provided a train-the-trainer course to healthcare professionals from local healthcare agencies including the Collective Prevention Services, the Department of Public Health, Port of St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport, the Department of Immigration and Ambulance Services on procedures and precautions pertinent to COVID-19, commonly known as the Corona Virus.

The course was provided by Nurse Candida Williams of SMMC’s Hygiene and Infection Control Department with the objective of providing the agencies with general information and statistics on COVID-19 (previously called Novel Coronavirus 2019), procedures to follow when screening patients such as travel history intake, signs and symptoms, following isolation precautions and laboratory testing.

All attendees were provided a hands-on demonstration reviewing proper hand hygiene technique and correct donning and doffing of personal protective equipment. This was followed by validation of their understanding through their re-demonstration of proper technique.

SMMC staff also received this training as part of SMMC’s awareness of global communicable disease threats and how to be prepared. The World Health Organization (WHO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are evidence-based reliable international sources that drive SMMC’s protocols and procedures for preparedness.

“Despite the fact that there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of the Corona Virus at SMMC, we encourage the public to practice proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette; visibly soiled hands should be washed for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water and coughing/sneezing should be done into a napkin or the crook of one’s elbow” said SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29764:smmc-provides-corona-virus-training-course-to-healthcare-professionals&Itemid=450