SMYC announces the Return of Sailing School Programs for 2024-2025 season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) is excited to announce the eagerly awaited return of its Sailing School Programs for the 2024-2025 season. This year, the programs continue to feature the Primary School Sailing Program, Sailability, and our popular After-School Youth Sailing Programs.

For over 30 years, the SMYC Sailing School has been a cornerstone of the island’s maritime community, instilling a passion for sailing and water sports. The school is dedicated to fostering a love for the sea while teaching essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and environmental stewardship.

The Primary School Sailing Program, running from Tuesday to Friday, is set to welcome 48 budding sailors, aged 9 to 11, from four local schools: Leonard Connor Primary School, Sister Regina Primary School, Seventh Day Adventist School, and All Children Educated Foundation.

This initiative aims to introduce young Sint Maarteners to the exciting world of sailing and nurture the next generation of maritime enthusiasts.

These 48 new sailors will receive complimentary weekly sailing lessons for an entire year, providing them with a unique opportunity to develop their skills on the water. During the first six weeks, students will participate in the SMYC’s ‘Swim 2 Sail Program,’ designed to build water confidence by teaching them essential skills for safely navigating docks and water—critical competencies for any aspiring sailor.

The Primary School Sailing Program is generously supported by a subsidy from the Sint Maarten Government Sport Department and contributions from individuals and businesses including Lagoon Marina, the Gustavia Yacht Club, ICE (Independent Consulting Engineers), and T-Maxx T-shirts.

We are committed to making sailing an inclusive and accessible experience for everyone through our Sailability Program, now entering its third year. This season, six students from the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, Sister Basilia Center, are participating in the program. At the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, we strive to create a welcoming and empowering environment where everyone, regardless of physical or mental abilities, can experience the excitement of sailing and the freedom of the open waters.

Our staff members are thoroughly trained by the White and Yellow Cross professionals to understand and accommodate the unique needs of each participant. Our goal is to build each student’s confidence step-by-step, helping them to feel comfortable and in control as they learn to sit in a boat, steer, and navigate the waters of the lagoon.

Participants sail on the RS Venture Connect, a specially designed boat that is highly stable and does not capsize, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Through this program, we aim to inspire confidence and independence, proving that sailing truly is a sport for everyone.

The 2024/2025 season of our After-School Youth Sailing Program kicked off the week of September 2, 2024, marking the start of another exciting year of sailing. Our program offers a flexible schedule with the choice of one or two lessons per week, allowing participants to tailor their experience to focus on either skill development or competitive racing, based on their interests and goals.

Our mission is to provide youth from all backgrounds with the opportunity to learn and enjoy the sport of sailing and racing. Sailing is more than just a sport—it builds confidence, teamwork, self-reliance, physical fitness, quick decision-making, and a deep appreciation for the environment.

Through these initiatives, the Sint Maarten Yacht Club is proud to continue its commitment to fostering a vibrant community of sailors and instilling a lifelong passion for maritime activities on the island.