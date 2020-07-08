Somersall gives reason for resignation from SMCP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – “I, Michael Somersall would like to take this opportunity to thank the president, party leader, board and members of Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) for welcoming me into the SMCP family. It was an honor to be able to represent Sint Maarten and SMCP as Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary in The Netherlands,” Somersall said in a statement on Wednesday evening in connection with his resignation from the SMCP.

“During the January 2020 elections I stated that if not elected, I would continue to look for opportunities to serve Sint Maarten and its people to the best of my ability.

“Hence my reason for resigning from the political arena and breaking all political ties with SMCP. This is a necessary step for me to be able to focus on upcoming assignments in the best interest of country and people.

“I recently partnered with two amazing organizations; RISCOPIA a nonprofit organization that focuses on infrastructure risk and due diligence analysis of national priority and sustainable projects.

“The other is ISUNA, a solutions-based company that focuses on building resilience to data and technology problems. Together we developed a resilience and compliance platform to help countries and businesses bounce back quickly from acute shocks, like COVID-19, Hurricanes or other disasters.

“The platform enables governments and regulators immediate dissemination of guidelines, while assessing real time outcomes, which can ultimately be used as a promotional tool to regain the confidence of visitors wanting to visit their countries.

“I look forward to working in close collaboration with government and other organizations to achieve country goals and initiatives in the best interest of our people,” Somersall’s statement concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32419:somersall-gives-reason-for-resignation-from-smcp&Itemid=450