SOS Radio Station Turns 11 years | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – When SOS Radio 95.9 FM celebrated their eleventh anniversary on Saturday, January 18, 2020, it was more than just an anniversary celebration, according to Jacques “Billy D” Hamlet, managing director of SOS Radio.

“We were celebrating multiple achievements,” said Hamlet. According to the managing director, the radio station has recently received words from their USA based online hosting company that, over the past 11 years more than 25 million people around the world have tuned in to SOS Radio at one time or another. “We are very proud of this information and want to continue taking our role as media very seriously.”

“We are thankful and humbled for the opportunity to serve the people of St. Martin and many listeners from around the globe; Africa, Europe, United States of America, Asia, Canada, South America and throughout the Caribbean,” said Shujah Reiph, host of Conscious Lyrics Radio Magazine, aired weekly on SOS Radio.

To mark the eleventh anniversary, SOS Radio has just upgraded their website www.sosradio959.com, with a new chatroom where listeners can communicate with their favorite radio announcer. “We are inviting the general public, our sponsors, business partners and well-wishers, to join the over 500 people, who on a daily basis log on and/or download our app SOS Radio SXM, to be informed, educated and entertained,” said Hamlet, who has been the driving force behind the success of SOS Radio.

During the past 11 years, SOS Radio has been awarded the number one radio station on St. Martin in two separate surveys. “With over 18000 family card members, we credit our success to the people who have supported us from day one,” emphasized Hamlet.

“We want to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to each and every one for making us their favorite radio station,” shouted the staff of SOS Radio, at an anniversary gathering.

Jacques “Billy D” Hamlet managing director of SOS Radio (file photo).

