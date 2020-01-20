Special Unit Robberies investigating spate of weekend robberies | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating three armed robberies which took place at different supermarkets on the A.Th. Illidge on Saturday afternoon January 17th around 1.30 pm.

According to the information received from the detectives who were dispatched to the scenes, two (2) male suspects both about 5’6 tall, and thin appeared on a black scooter by all the three supermarkets and robbed each one in a very short time span, police said on Monday.

The driver of the scooter stayed outside on the bike, while the second suspect robbed the establishments.

The suspect who went into the supermarkets, was brandishing a fire arm. He threatened the cashiers and forced them to hand over the day’s earnings.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from all the supermarkets, the robbers fled the scene on the scooter in the direction of Dutch Quarter.

Police are asking the community for any information that possibly would lead to the arrest of these culprits.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29356:special-unit-robberies-investigating-spate-of-weekend-robberies&Itemid=504