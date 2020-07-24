St. Barths follows strict protocols for entering the island | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-BARTHS (GUSTAVIA) – In these difficult times around the health concerns caused by the Covid-19 virus pandemic, there are many confusing reports in the region and abroad about borders opening or remaining closed, and about the varying related restrictions. St. Barth takes this occasion to provide clarity on how it is handling the situation.
“We want our guests in the region and abroad to know that we are very cautious to keep our island protected,” according to Bruno Magras, the President of the Collectivity St. Barth. “We know that our loyal frequent guests overseas, do their planning several months ahead of traveling. We want to reassure them that St. Barth is safe, and it will remain safe and sound. We believe that we have things well under control. We will do anything in our power to be able to safeguard such.”
St. Barth adheres strictly to the following protocols for the entry of travelers and the authorities will refuse departing passengers who do not comply with St. Barthélemy protocols, and those who do not have St Barths as their final destination.
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32643:st-barths-follows-strict-protocols-for-entering-the-island&Itemid=451
