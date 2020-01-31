St. Dominic High Info Evening set for February 6 about the International Baccalaureate | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – The St. Dominic High School will have an information evening on the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) on Thursday February 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Interested students in Form 4 and the examination classes along with their parents are invited to learn more about this internationally recognized and rigorous pre-university programme. Information will be available explaining the subject prerequisites and the application process for the full diploma and diploma courses.

Students who would like to benefit from a pre-university study in one, two or three subjects are invited to get information about becoming a diploma course candidate in the IB Programme at St. Dominic High School. This year the admissions process will include placement for diploma course candidates in the following subjects: Spanish B, Dutch B, History, Business Management, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Mathematics: analysis and approaches and Mathematics: applications and interpretation.

At the information session, students from the IB Class of 2021 will share why enrolling in the IB Diploma Programme at St. Dominic High School is not only making them better students, but better individuals. They will be available to give their experiences and answer questions about their subjects and projects they are currently involved with. Attendees will be given insight into the research process of the 4,000 word Extended Essay, the importance of learning outside the classroom with Creativity, Activity, Service and how we know what we claim to know in Theory of Knowledge.

Jenna van der Neut (IB Class of 2019) who is studying Marketing at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom credits her two-year IB education with her seamless transition to university study: “My transition from IB to University has been quite positive. I’ve found that the essay writing skills acquired in IB, particularly from English Literature, has enabled me to produce well-structured essays in comparison to my peers who have done A-Levels. Content wise, I’ve encountered that many of my modules have content I have already covered in IB Business Management which has given me an advantage. I of course have more learning to do; however, I am eternally grateful for my development in the IB programme.”

Priyanka Soni from the IB Class of 2019 reflected on her extended essay writing experience: “All in all, the extended essay process has made me gain awareness of global issues, be more observant to details, and reflect on my progress for personal growth.” Priyanka is enrolled at NHL Stenden’s International Teacher Education for Primary School program in The Netherlands.

St. Dominic High is one of 3,421 schools offering the Diploma Programme, in 157 different countries worldwide. It is also the first government subsidized school in the Caribbean authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) to offer the Diploma Programme for students aged 16 to 19. The IBO collaborates with schools, governments and international organizations in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia to develop and offer challenging programmes of international education and rigorous assessment in order to achieve its mission of developing inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.

Students who are interested in the journey associated with learning, want to create opportunities for themselves, are driven to be successful and desire a more challenging curriculum that encourages them to think critically, to become internationally-minded, to reflect on their learning, and to develop university ready research skills are welcome to attend this information evening on Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m. in the library at St. Dominic High School.

