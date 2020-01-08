St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and Motorworld Partner to Raffle a New 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross SUV | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta announced the raffle of a fully loaded 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross SUV during the SUV Unveiling Party last night, hosted at Motorworld’s showroom. After a successful partnership for the 2019 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, Motorworld continues its support as a Presenting Sponsor of the Regatta for its 40th anniversary in 2020. This year, Caribbean Auto, part of Motorworld Group, is generously sponsoring the newly released Volkswagen T-Cross to be raffled after the award ceremony of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on March 8, 2020.

In an effort towards the event’s “Green” initiatives, part of the proceeds of the raffle will go towards environmental sustainibility project for the island. The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, working in collaboration with the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, Rotary Mid Isle, and Motorworld, will sell raffle tickets to raise funds to go towards sustainability efforts with a focus on island wide awareness projects, as well as the Sint Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation activities.

The evening was well attended welcoming over 50 guests. Bianca Dijkhoffz and her dance crew got the crowd all hyped up with their dance moves and got their undivided attention for the unveiling of the All New 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross. Jeffrey Sochrin, MC for the evening, introduced Dylan Smith, Brand and Logistics Manager at Motorworld, who spoke about this dynamic vehicle and ongoing partnership with the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

“The Motorworld Group has always been proponent in supporting the “St. Maarten Product” in its many forms. That’s why we are proud to be an official sponsor once again for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, one of the island’s largest and most prominent events. This year, we are able to raffle the 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross, a compact SUV that is cool, practical, innovative, versatile and also budget oriented!” shared Dylan Smith. “We encourage everyone to buy tickets for this raffle in order to support sustainability efforts on the island and the SMYCRF activities. Plus, who knows? Maybe you’ll be the lucky winner of the T-Cross!”

John Caputo spoke on behalf of the Rotary clubs of St. Maarten and informed those present about the exciting plans that are being finalized to support the green initiatives on the island.

John Leone, Event Production Director of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, caught the attendee’s interest by releasing new artist information. “We are excited to add Inner Circle and Grandmaster Flash to the line-up of the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta! We’ve been trying to land “The Bad Boys of Reggae” for quite some time, and now they are coming to our festival! Grand Master Flash is considered to be a DJ pioneer and is credited for developing and mastering innovating techniques, that are still used today, by DJ’s around the world. As the unofficial voice of the 70’s, his electrical performance is the perfect way to start the 40 years of celebrations we have planned. With several other great artists lined up, we are sure everyone will walk away feeling great, and we hope they will join us as we float through the decades with music”.

Michele Korteweg, Director of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, announced another event for next month, the Sponsor Party. This annual event serves as a moment to celebrate the support of all the sponsors and supporters of the upcoming St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. “We will be looking forward to next month’s event as we have a lot more exciting news to release by then and want the whole island to get ready for the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta”.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 per ticket at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Motorworld, Island 92, Domino’s and at Rotary events. Part of the proceeds will go towards environmental sustainability projects with a focus on island wide awareness projects.

Tickets will be sold every day leading up to and throughout the Regatta. The winner will be announced after prize giving on Sunday March 8th, 2020. For more information about the raffle visit www.heinekenregatta.com

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29188:st-maarten-heineken-regatta-and-motorworld-partner-to-raffle-a-new-2020-volkswagen-t-cross-suv&Itemid=451