ST. MAARTEN HEINEKEN REGATTA ANNOUNCES THE REGATTA VILLAGE VENUE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The organizers of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta are proud to announce, that the 2020 40th edition of the event will be held at the Princess Port de Plaisance Resort, Casino and the Yacht Club Port de Plaisance.

In addition to its central, secure and convenient location, the Yacht Club Port de Plaisance will be offering free dockage for 4 days in their South Basin for a selection of regatta race competitors.

“We are happy to announce that this year, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta again will take place at the same venue as the 2018 and 2019 edition. The “Regatta Village” will be centralized in one spot, at the Port de Plaisance Resort.

“The village will contain all the essentials of a great regatta venue: docking, registration, regatta offices, food stands, retail shops, craft vendors, live music, beer tents, entertainment, daily prize giving, and of course world-class concerts, and ice-cold Heineken“, says Michele Korteweg, General Manager Sint Maarten Yacht Club, adding “The Regatta Village will encourage camaraderie by bringing everyone together in one convenient and exciting place.”

Both the Princess Port de Plaisance Resort and Casino and The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance are pleased with the renewed partnership for the 2020 event and agreed on a multi-year agreement to keep improving the festival set up that was initiated in 2018.

‘We are happy to be part of this island-changing event and feel honored to welcome everyone to the most exciting warm-water regatta in the world.” says Managing Director Jeff D. Boyd.

The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance is making 40 slips available that includes free dockage during the 4 days of the regatta in the South Basin for competing boats. The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta office will assign these free spaces on a lottery basis to fully-paid entries registered before January 15.

Winners will be drawn on January 16 and contacted by the Regatta Office. For competitors staying in other marinas or at anchor, the Sol water taxi and shuttle services will run regularly to key locations including the St. Maarten Yacht Club during the regatta.

The Port de Plaisance Resort offers a selection of Junior, Executive and Premier suites with availability during the Regatta Weekend.

For more information and reservations please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information about the event, the races, marinas, accommodation etc., please visit the Regatta website heinekenregatta.com. Visit pdpmarina.com for more information about Yacht Club Port de Plaisance. The Regatta Office is available to assist you with all your needs.

