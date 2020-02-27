St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Warm-Up Race | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The first race of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is likely to have quite some breeze. So, every reason to test your crew and equipment at the traditional warm up race this Sunday in around 10 knots!

The warmup is a part of the Grant Thornton Club Keelboat Series. The races will most likely be windward leeward.

You need to have a VHF on board as the courses will be determined and varied by radio. Those in the lagoon can exit on the 10.30 bridge and still make an 1100 start and normally we finish in time for a 3 pm inbound.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29987:st-maarten-heineken-regatta-warm-up-race&Itemid=451