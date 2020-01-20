St. Maarten Lions Club introduces “Teach Me To Fish” project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – The St. Maarten Lions Club introduced the “Teach Me To Fish” Project over the weekend, the civic club said in a media statement on Monday. Through this initiative, the intention of the club is to give persons in our community the tools they need to eat healthy, budget and save.

As a service club we believe that it’s just as important to help the less fortunate in our community by providing them with the tools and opportunities that can help them get out of poverty

The first installment of the Project was themed “Helping Our Community One Bag At A Time” and it was geared towards providing families who are presently finding it difficult making ends meet with groceries and a booklet filled with easy affordable and healthy recipes for persons on a budget. We recognize that most adults work up to two jobs to make ends meet which is why most of the recipes selected can be prepared in less than 30minutes.

The grocery bags were distributed over the weekend and the recipe booklet will be shared online. We encouraged the recipients and now you the general public to try the recipes, take a picture and post it on our Facebook (FB) Page with #TeachMeToFish

