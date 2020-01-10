Statia Launches Vitality Programme for civil servants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS – On Wednesday January 8th the Public Entity of St. Eustatius has officially launched a Vitality Programme exclusively for civil servants. More than 40 civil servants have signed up to take part in this programme.

The programme started with a kick-off information session. The Vitality Programme is designed to stimulate employees to lead a healthy lifestyle by becoming aware of nutrition and promoting exercise in a fun filled and exciting manner.

The Vitality Programme will be for a duration of ten weeks with low and high impact trainings and lifestyle guidance three days a week. On Monday’s lifestyle sessions are scheduled with Dr. Dorette Courtar.

She will provide insight on good and bad carbs, what influences cholesterol, cutting bad eating habits, effective grocery shopping, low-budget healthy lifestyle tips, and most importantly, making eating healthy a lifestyle instead of a task.

Training on Wednesday’s deals with low-impact strength training to improve posture and gain muscle mass, while Friday’s will cover Latin dance exercise or musical cardio work-outs as a stress reliever to close off the week.

The Public Entity of St. Eustatius is striving to inspire the entire community to become more fit and healthy; a healthy body is a healthy mind! (GIS)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29209:statia-launches-vitality-programme-for-civil-servants&Itemid=450