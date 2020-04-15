Statia recruits Dr. Courtar to Public Health Team | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS – Effective April 1st, The Public Entity of St. Eustatius, in response to additional support for its Public Health Department, has hired Dr. Dorette A. Courtar.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Courtar will focus on preparing and drafting of protocols in primary prevention. Furthermore, she will be in charge of conducting information meetings with medical professionals from cooperating health organizations such as the Public Health Department and the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation.

Dr. Courtar is a medical specialist in gynecology and has extensive experience in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She obtained her medical training at the University of Maastricht/Netherlands.

During her specialization she was appointed for a research post with focus on complicated pregnancies. As a medical specialist, Dr. Courtar migrated to Hamburg/Germany in 2006, where she worked as a senior consultant in a specialized unit for high-risk pregnancies.

In 2011 she moved to Sint Maarten where she worked at the St. Maarten Medical Centre until her return to Statia in 2017. She currently operates her own medical clinic. She forms part of the Public Health Department team for at least 3 months. (GIS)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30927:statia-recruits-dr-courtar-to-public-health-team&Itemid=450