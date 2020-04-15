Statia recruits Peter Glerum as Crisis management advisor | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS – Effective April 7th, The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has appointed Peter Glerum as crisis management advisor. He will focus on strengthening the government’s response to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Mr. Glerum will specifically support the strengthening of the medical capacity. Furthermore, he will advise the government on measures to be taken, depending on the situation in regard to the Corona virus develops on the Island and the wider world.

Peter Glerum is an independent crisis management expert with extensive experience in advice and coordination of the response to disasters.

Peter Glerum worked on local, regional and national level on disaster management in the Netherlands and has been deployed as team leader to coordinate international disaster response, on behalf to the European Union. (GIS)

